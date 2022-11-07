Not Available

It's said that the human mind is the single most complex structure in the known universe. Think Thank pays tribute to this in it's newest film "Thanks Brain!". "Thanks Brain!" is a celebration of brain power, where the physical meets the mental and progression is reached through creativity. In "Thanks Brain!" the weird are weirder, the sick are sicker and the cones are bigger than ever before. See this season's snowboard adventures through the minds-eye of Sean Genovese, Lucas DeBari, Brett Butcher, Jesse Burtner, Gus Engle, Nick Visconti, Mark Thompson, Scott Stevens, Dean Barbier, Pat Milbery, Andre Spinelli, Johnny Miller, Ben Bogart, Blair Habenicht, Matt Edgers, and Jed Hoffman. Pushing boundaries, and enjoying snowboarding, this is Think Thank. Thanks, Brain!