Thanthonni

Kochukunju (Prithviraj) is the spoilt son of the well known Vadakkan veettil family, situated in kannur. He is the son of Kathreena (Ambika), who believes that his formal father David (Saikumar) has died, who unknown to her is still alive(after being spared by the killer sent out by her brothers to kill him.
|Prithviraj Sukumaran
|Vadakkanveetil Kochukunju
|Sheela
|Helen varghese
|Suraj Venjaramoodu
|Achu
|Ambika
|Kathreena
|Suresh Krishna
|Nelson
|Vijayaraghavan
|Kochousepp/his son
View Full Cast >