Not Available

Thanthonni

  • Action

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Kochukunju (Prithviraj) is the spoilt son of the well known Vadakkan veettil family, situated in kannur. He is the son of Kathreena (Ambika), who believes that his formal father David (Saikumar) has died, who unknown to her is still alive(after being spared by the killer sent out by her brothers to kill him.

Cast

Prithviraj SukumaranVadakkanveetil Kochukunju
SheelaHelen varghese
Suraj VenjaramooduAchu
AmbikaKathreena
Suresh KrishnaNelson
VijayaraghavanKochousepp/his son

View Full Cast >

Images