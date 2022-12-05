Not Available

Randy Blue spoofs the era of lava lamps and bell bottoms in That 70's Gay Porn Movie. The year is 1977 and the adorable college student Brock(Christian Sharp) is pleding the infamous Detal Iota Kappa fraternity, but President Skip Douche (Xander Scott) will do anything to stop him. There's lots of hot action as Brock lets Skip use him as his boy toy in order to get on his good side. Meanwhile pledge Meat Stick (Mike West) gets caught performing a pledge prank on the hunky Professor Davidson (Leo Giamani) and in order to keep from getting expelled he has to use his talented mouth on the teacher's huge throbbing lesson plan. And when the brothers pledges catch Brock ramming his manmeat up Skip's hungry hole these over-sexed college students do what they have to do... Have an all out balls to the wall 7 man orgy! So put on your dancing shoes and boogie on down with That 70's Gay Porn Movie.