That Awkward Moment

Best pals Jason and Daniel indulge in casual flings and revel in their carefree, unattached lives. After learning that the marriage of their friend Mikey is over, they gladly welcome him back into their circle. The three young men make a pact to have fun and avoid commitment. However, when all three find themselves involved in serious relationships, they must keep their romances secret from one another.
|Zac Efron
|Jason
|Miles Teller
|Daniel
|Michael B. Jordan
|Mikey
|Imogen Poots
|Ellie
|Mackenzie Davis
|Chelsea
|Jessica Lucas
|Vera
