2014

That Awkward Moment

  • Comedy
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

January 30th, 2014

Studio

Treehouse Pictures

Best pals Jason and Daniel indulge in casual flings and revel in their carefree, unattached lives. After learning that the marriage of their friend Mikey is over, they gladly welcome him back into their circle. The three young men make a pact to have fun and avoid commitment. However, when all three find themselves involved in serious relationships, they must keep their romances secret from one another.

Cast

Zac EfronJason
Miles TellerDaniel
Michael B. JordanMikey
Imogen PootsEllie
Mackenzie DavisChelsea
Jessica LucasVera

Images