Not Available

That Certain Summer

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Universal Television

The first US teleplay to deal sympathetically with homosexuality. Divorced San Francisco contractor Doug Salter is looking forward to a summer visit from his fourteen-year-old son Nick, who lives in Los Angeles with his mother Janet. The boy does not know that his father is gay and committed to Gary McClain, his life partner of several years.

Cast

Martin SheenGary McCain
Joe Don BakerPhil Bonner
Marlyn MasonLaureen Hyatt
Scott JacobyNick Salter
Hope LangeJanet Salter
Hal HolbrookDoug Salter

View Full Cast >

Images