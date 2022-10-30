That Certain Summer

The first US teleplay to deal sympathetically with homosexuality. Divorced San Francisco contractor Doug Salter is looking forward to a summer visit from his fourteen-year-old son Nick, who lives in Los Angeles with his mother Janet. The boy does not know that his father is gay and committed to Gary McClain, his life partner of several years.
|Martin Sheen
|Gary McCain
|Joe Don Baker
|Phil Bonner
|Marlyn Mason
|Laureen Hyatt
|Scott Jacoby
|Nick Salter
|Hope Lange
|Janet Salter
|Hal Holbrook
|Doug Salter
