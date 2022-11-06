That Joyous Eve...

Not Available

Set in the late 1950s when children tended to disregard their parents' advice more than in the past, this tragi-comedy takes place in Amsterdam on December 5th, the feast of St. Nicholas in the Netherlands. On that holiday, adults behave like children (intentionally) and in this story, three families get together to celebrate the feast. It is a time to bridge the generation gap and reach out past barriers otherwise rigidly in place, and the adults make every effort as they mix in with the children. This film by distinguished Dutch director Fons Rademakers won the Silver Bear award at the 1961 Berlin Film Festival.