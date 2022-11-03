1948

That Lady in Ermine

  • Comedy
  • Romance

August 23rd, 1948

20th Century Fox

Circa 1861, Angelina, ruling countess of an Italian principality, is at a loss when invaded by a Hungarian army. Her lookalike ancestress Francesca, who saved a similar situation 300 years before, comes to life from a portrait to help her descendant. Complicating factor: the newlywed countess feels strangely drawn to the handsome invader...

Cast

Douglas Fairbanks Jr.Colonel Ladislas Karolyi Teglas / The Duke
Cesar RomeroCount Mario
Walter AbelMajor Horvath / Benvenuto
Reginald GardinerAlberto
Harry DavenportLuigi
Virginia CampbellTheresa

