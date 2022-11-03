That Lady in Ermine

Circa 1861, Angelina, ruling countess of an Italian principality, is at a loss when invaded by a Hungarian army. Her lookalike ancestress Francesca, who saved a similar situation 300 years before, comes to life from a portrait to help her descendant. Complicating factor: the newlywed countess feels strangely drawn to the handsome invader...
|Douglas Fairbanks Jr.
|Colonel Ladislas Karolyi Teglas / The Duke
|Cesar Romero
|Count Mario
|Walter Abel
|Major Horvath / Benvenuto
|Reginald Gardiner
|Alberto
|Harry Davenport
|Luigi
|Virginia Campbell
|Theresa
