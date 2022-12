Not Available

Yeong-Ae, who is grown up poorly, marries the elite salary earner in his thirties, Wu-Hyeon, happily. In-Tae, who loved Young-Ae before her marriage, appears to her and persuades her to come back to him. In-Tae is traced by the police on charge of murder. He threatens Wu-Hyeon, and Young-Ae miscarries of her baby from the shock. When Wu-Hyeon finds out the truth, he expels her, spends days drinking. The sick Young-Ae goes to find Wu-Hyeon in the snowstorm.