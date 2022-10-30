That'll Be The Day

Britain, 1958. Restless at school and bored with his life, Jim leaves home to take a series of low-level jobs at a seaside amusement park, where he discovers a world of cheap sex and petty crime. But when that world comes to a shockingly brutal end, Jim returns home. As the local music scene explodes, Jim must decide between a life of adult responsibility or a new phenomenon called rock & roll.
|Ringo Starr
|Mike
|James Booth
|Mr MacLaine
|Rosemary Leach
|Mrs. MacLaine
|Billy Fury
|Stormy Tempest
|Rosalind Ayres
|Jeanette Sutcliffe
|Robert Lindsay
|Terry Sutcliffe
