1973

That'll Be The Day

  • Music
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 28th, 1973

Studio

Goodtimes Enterprises

Britain, 1958. Restless at school and bored with his life, Jim leaves home to take a series of low-level jobs at a seaside amusement park, where he discovers a world of cheap sex and petty crime. But when that world comes to a shockingly brutal end, Jim returns home. As the local music scene explodes, Jim must decide between a life of adult responsibility or a new phenomenon called rock & roll.

Cast

Ringo StarrMike
James BoothMr MacLaine
Rosemary LeachMrs. MacLaine
Billy FuryStormy Tempest
Rosalind AyresJeanette Sutcliffe
Robert LindsayTerry Sutcliffe

Images