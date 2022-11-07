Not Available

That Man Bolt

  • Action
  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Fred Williamson chop-sockeys his way through this popular blaxploitation adventure as Jefferson Bolt, a Kung Fu expert assigned to deliver a cool $1 million to Mexico City from Hong Kong with a stop in Los Angeles. When Bolt discovers the cash is dirty mob money and his gal has been killed, he heads back to the Far East to get even.

Cast

Fred WilliamsonJefferson Bolt
Byron WebsterGriffiths
Miko MayamaMoninique Kuan
Teresa GravesSamantha Nightingale
John OrchardCarter
Jack GingConnie Mellis

