That Man Bolt

Fred Williamson chop-sockeys his way through this popular blaxploitation adventure as Jefferson Bolt, a Kung Fu expert assigned to deliver a cool $1 million to Mexico City from Hong Kong with a stop in Los Angeles. When Bolt discovers the cash is dirty mob money and his gal has been killed, he heads back to the Far East to get even.
|Fred Williamson
|Jefferson Bolt
|Byron Webster
|Griffiths
|Miko Mayama
|Moninique Kuan
|Teresa Graves
|Samantha Nightingale
|John Orchard
|Carter
|Jack Ging
|Connie Mellis
