Not Available

"That Monster: An Allegory addresses the projections and identifications at play in today’s mass politics. The film was developed out of a desire to elucidate the riddle of mass enthralment to demagogic power that does not serve its interests. That Monster features remixed images and sequences from the classic horror film The Bride of Frankenstein, (1935; James Whale). The film plays once with sound and once in silence.” —Silvia Kolbowski