1938

That Mothers Might Live

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

April 29th, 1938

Studio

Not Available

This short tells the story of Ignaz Philipp Semmelweis (1818-1865), a Hungarian physician. He was the first to realize that the deaths of new mothers could be significantly reduced simply by requiring doctors to wash their hands before treating a patient.

Cast

Shepperd StrudwickDr. Semmelweis
Rudolph AndersDoctor (uncredited)
King BaggotPasserby (uncredited)
William BaileyPasserby (uncredited)
Barbara BedfordNun Reading Book (uncredited)
Ralph BrooksMedical Student at Lecture (uncredited)

View Full Cast >

Images