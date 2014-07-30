That Sugar Film

One man's journey to discover the bitter truth about sugar. Damon Gameau embarks on a unique experiment to document the effects of a high sugar diet on a healthy body, consuming only foods that are commonly perceived as 'healthy'. Through this entertaining and informative journey, Damon highlights some of the issues that plague the sugar industry, and where sugar lurks on supermarket shelves.
|Brenton Thwaites
|Himself
|Isabel Lucas
|Herself
|Stephen Fry
|Himself
|Jessica Marais
|Herself
|Hugh Jackman
|Himself
|Damon Gameau
|Himself
