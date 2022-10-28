Not Available

That Thing Called Tadhana

  • Romance

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Monoxide Works

While struggling to meet the strict airline baggage requirements, a woman meets a man who heroically comes to her aid. Both are in despair out of love, which urges them to form a charming friendship which would take them out of the crowded airport and into the secluded city of Sagada where they would attempt to mend each other's hearts and find the answer to the question, "Where do broken hearts go?"

Cast

Angelica PanganibanMace
JM de GuzmanAnthony
Joem BasconMarco
Bianca BalbuenaCouple at the Airport

