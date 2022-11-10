1965

The 10th Victim

  • Comedy
  • Drama
  • Science Fiction

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 11th, 1965

Studio

Compagnia Cinematografica Champion

In the near future, big wars are avoided by giving individuals with violent tendencies a chance to kill in the Big Hunt. The Hunt is the most popular form of entertainment in the world and also attracts participants who are looking for fame and fortune. It includes ten rounds for each competitor, five as the hunter and five as the victim.

Cast

Ursula AndressCaroline Meredith
Elsa MartinelliOlga
Salvo RandoneProfessor
Massimo SeratoLawyer
Milo QuesadaRudi
George WangChinese Attacker

Images