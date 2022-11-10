The 10th Victim

In the near future, big wars are avoided by giving individuals with violent tendencies a chance to kill in the Big Hunt. The Hunt is the most popular form of entertainment in the world and also attracts participants who are looking for fame and fortune. It includes ten rounds for each competitor, five as the hunter and five as the victim.
|Ursula Andress
|Caroline Meredith
|Elsa Martinelli
|Olga
|Salvo Randone
|Professor
|Massimo Serato
|Lawyer
|Milo Quesada
|Rudi
|George Wang
|Chinese Attacker
View Full Cast >