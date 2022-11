Not Available

Journey alongside Luke as he documents the joys, hardships, and miracles of the early Christian church. Be there as Saul of Tarsus is confronted by Jesus on the Damascus Road. Stand among the throngs to witness Peters Pentecost message. Starring acclaimed actors Dean Jones, Jennifer O Neill, Henry D. Arnold, Francesco Quinn, Bruce Marchiano and James Brolin, this entirely scriptured film brings Acts to life in cinematic excellence.