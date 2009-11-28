The 25th Anniversary Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Concert

Featuring performances from two groundbreaking concerts held at the Madison Square Garden to celebrate a quarter century of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. The special is anchored by iconic musicians that include Jeff Beck Band, Crosby, Stills & Nash, Aretha Franklin, Metallica, Paul Simon, Simon & Garfunkel, Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band, U2 and Stevie Wonder, among others.
|Lenny Bruce
|Himself (archive footage)
|Eric Clapton
|Himself (archive footage)
|Ray Davies
|Himself
|Dion DiMucci
|Himself
|Fergie
|Herself
|John Fogerty
|Himself
