The 39 Steps

Richard Hannay is a Canadian visitor to London. At the end of "Mr Memory's" show in a music hall, he meets Annabella Smith who is running away from secret agents. He accepts her request to hide her in his flat, but in the night she is murdered. Fearing he could be accused of her murder, Hannay goes on the run determined to break the spy ring.
|Robert Donat
|Richard Hannay
|Madeleine Carroll
|Pamela
|Lucie Mannheim
|Miss Annabelle Smith
|Godfrey Tearle
|Professor Jordan
|Peggy Ashcroft
|Margaret, Crofter's Wife
|John Laurie
|John Crofter
