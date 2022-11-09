1935

The 39 Steps

  • Action
  • Thriller

Release Date

July 31st, 1935

Studio

Gaumont-British Picture Corporation

Richard Hannay is a Canadian visitor to London. At the end of "Mr Memory's" show in a music hall, he meets Annabella Smith who is running away from secret agents. He accepts her request to hide her in his flat, but in the night she is murdered. Fearing he could be accused of her murder, Hannay goes on the run determined to break the spy ring.

Cast

Robert DonatRichard Hannay
Madeleine CarrollPamela
Lucie MannheimMiss Annabelle Smith
Godfrey TearleProfessor Jordan
Peggy AshcroftMargaret, Crofter's Wife
John LaurieJohn Crofter

