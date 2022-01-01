Not Available

The 42nd American Music Awards was held on November 23, 2014, at the Nokia Theatre L.A. Live in Los Angeles, California.[1] The awards recognized the most popular artists and albums of 2014. The nominations were announced on October 13, 2014, by Jason Derulo and Charli XCX. Iggy Azalea leads the nominees with six nominations.[2] It will be broadcast live on ABC.[3] Pitbull was announced as a host on October 20, 2014. Lance Bass, Chelsea Briggs, Kandi Burruss, Gavin DeGraw, Frankie Grande, Taryn Manning, Jordin Sparks, Morgan Stewart and Ted Stryker were all announced co-hosts of the pre-show on November 7, 2014.[4]