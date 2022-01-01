The 92nd Annual Academy Awards

Not Available

The 92nd Academy Awards ceremony, presented by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS), honored the best films of 2019 and took place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California. After more than a decade of holding the Academy Award ceremonies towards the end of February, the 92nd Academy Awards took place earlier in the month, on February 9, 2020. During the ceremony, AMPAS presented Academy Awards (commonly referred to as Oscars) in 24 categories. The ceremony was televised in the United States by ABC, produced by Lynette Howell Taylor and Stephanie Allain; it was directed by Glenn Weiss. Citing the success of the format at the 91st presentation in 2019, ABC announced that the ceremony would again be conducted without a host.