The Abandoned

A film producer who was adopted as a baby and sent to America, returns to her native Russia and the family farm. Once there, strange things begin to happen including the disappearance of her guide, the manifestation of ghosts (including her own!) and the appearance of another man who has been drawn to the farm for the same reasons.
|Anastasia Hille
|Marie Jones
|Karel Roden
|Nicolai
|Valentin Ganev
|Andrei Misharin / Kolya Kaidavosky
|Paraskeva Djukelova
|Marie's Mother
|Marta Yaneva
|Natalya
|Jasmina Marinova
|Patriarch's Wife
View Full Cast >