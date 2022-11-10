Not Available

The Abandoned

  • Horror
  • Thriller

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

A film producer who was adopted as a baby and sent to America, returns to her native Russia and the family farm. Once there, strange things begin to happen including the disappearance of her guide, the manifestation of ghosts (including her own!) and the appearance of another man who has been drawn to the farm for the same reasons.

Cast

Anastasia HilleMarie Jones
Karel RodenNicolai
Valentin GanevAndrei Misharin / Kolya Kaidavosky
Paraskeva DjukelovaMarie's Mother
Marta YanevaNatalya
Jasmina MarinovaPatriarch's Wife

