2005

The Absolute Truth About Pro Wrestling

  • Documentary

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

September 30th, 2005

Studio

Not Available

A new documentary about the strange and sometimes secretive world of pro wrestling, both inside and outside the squared circle. For six years, Mark Ezovski followed three individuals to explore the strange, fascinating and secretive world of professional wrestling. The Absolute Truth About Pro Wrestling is not a film about wrestling but a film about three individuals following their dreams. It is a funny, sad and ultimately uplifting portrait of life outside of the squared circle.

Cast

Images