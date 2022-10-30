The Accordion’s Voyage

Not Available

'The Accordion's Journey' narrates the story of three Colombian musicians. Year after year they participate in the world's largest competitive accordion festival, held in Valledupar, Colombia. But they never win. One day a letter arrives, inviting them to play alongside the legendary Hohner Accordion Orchestra in Trossingen, Germany, the birthplace of the 'Corona', Colombia's most popular accordion. It's the first time abroad for our three heroes and they discover a very different culture, a first encounter with snow and ice and make new friends. But will their adventure help them in winning the accordion festival back in Valledupar?