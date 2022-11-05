Not Available

The Ace of Spades

The wife of a candidate for Parliament is having an affair with the brother of her husband's rival. Her lover is running for election on a promise of building a railway that the community needs, but a wealthy landowner won't give permission for the railway to be built over his land. When the landowner is later found dead, suspicion falls on the adulterous candidate.

Cast

Michael HoganNick Trent
Dorothy BoydNita Daventry
Michael ShepleyGeorge Despard
Geraldine FitzgeraldEvelyn Daventry
Sebastian ShawTrent
Felix AylmerLord Yardleigh

