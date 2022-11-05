The Ace of Spades

The wife of a candidate for Parliament is having an affair with the brother of her husband's rival. Her lover is running for election on a promise of building a railway that the community needs, but a wealthy landowner won't give permission for the railway to be built over his land. When the landowner is later found dead, suspicion falls on the adulterous candidate.
|Michael Hogan
|Nick Trent
|Dorothy Boyd
|Nita Daventry
|Michael Shepley
|George Despard
|Geraldine Fitzgerald
|Evelyn Daventry
|Sebastian Shaw
|Trent
|Felix Aylmer
|Lord Yardleigh
