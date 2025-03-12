Paul Cole finds himself stranded in a mysterious small town with no memory of who he is or how he got here. As bits and pieces of his past slowly emerge, he attempts to find his way home, but time is slippery, appearances can't be trusted, and it's unclear which of his identities is real.
|Andre Holland
|Paul Cole
|Gemma Chan
|Edna
|May Calamawy
|May / Benny's Girl / Mattie / Rita / Karen / Lady
|Tracey Ullman
|Mrs. Malloy / Helen / Deerville Woman
|Toby Jones
|Lieutenant Murray / Artie Bellman / Cabbie / Arnold
|Simon McBurney
|Doctor Croft / Doctor Edgarton
