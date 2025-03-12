Not Available

The Actor

  • Drama
  • Mystery
  • Thriller

Director

Duke Johnson

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Waypoint Entertainment

Paul Cole finds himself stranded in a mysterious small town with no memory of who he is or how he got here. As bits and pieces of his past slowly emerge, he attempts to find his way home, but time is slippery, appearances can't be trusted, and it's unclear which of his identities is real.

Cast

Andre HollandPaul Cole
Gemma ChanEdna
May CalamawyMay / Benny's Girl / Mattie / Rita / Karen / Lady
Tracey UllmanMrs. Malloy / Helen / Deerville Woman
Toby JonesLieutenant Murray / Artie Bellman / Cabbie / Arnold
Simon McBurneyDoctor Croft / Doctor Edgarton

