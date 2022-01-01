1991

The Addams Family

  • Horror
  • Comedy
  • Fantasy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 21st, 1991

Studio

Scott Rudin Productions

Uncle Fester has been missing for 25 years. An evil doctor finds out and introduces a fake Fester in an attempt to get the Adams Family's money. The youngest daughter has some doubts about the new uncle Fester, but the fake uncle adapts very well to the strange family. Can the doctor carry out her evil plans and take over the Adams Family's fortune?

Cast

Anjelica HustonMorticia Addams
Christopher LloydUncle Fester
Christina RicciWednesday Addams
Carel StruyckenLurch
Dan HedayaTully Alford
Jimmy WorkmanPugsley Addams

