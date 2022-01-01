The Addams Family

Uncle Fester has been missing for 25 years. An evil doctor finds out and introduces a fake Fester in an attempt to get the Adams Family's money. The youngest daughter has some doubts about the new uncle Fester, but the fake uncle adapts very well to the strange family. Can the doctor carry out her evil plans and take over the Adams Family's fortune?
|Anjelica Huston
|Morticia Addams
|Christopher Lloyd
|Uncle Fester
|Christina Ricci
|Wednesday Addams
|Carel Struycken
|Lurch
|Dan Hedaya
|Tully Alford
|Jimmy Workman
|Pugsley Addams
