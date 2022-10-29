Not Available

The Adopted

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Lisa and Marine live a life of relative companionship together, where the only man permitted into the equation is Lisa’s young son, Leo. However, their simple existence is thrown into disarray when Marie meets and falls in love with Alex, a customer at her bookshop. Lisa is left feeling excluded, and tension develop. But soon an unexpected accident forces all of those involved to reassess the situation and adopt a different position in each other’s lives.

Cast

Denis MénochetAlex
Marie DenarnaudMarie
Clémentine CélariéMillie
Audrey LamyClémence
Morgan PerezPhilippe
Mélanie LaurentLisa

View Full Cast >

Images