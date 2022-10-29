The Adopted

Lisa and Marine live a life of relative companionship together, where the only man permitted into the equation is Lisa’s young son, Leo. However, their simple existence is thrown into disarray when Marie meets and falls in love with Alex, a customer at her bookshop. Lisa is left feeling excluded, and tension develop. But soon an unexpected accident forces all of those involved to reassess the situation and adopt a different position in each other’s lives.
|Denis Ménochet
|Alex
|Marie Denarnaud
|Marie
|Clémentine Célarié
|Millie
|Audrey Lamy
|Clémence
|Morgan Perez
|Philippe
|Mélanie Laurent
|Lisa
