1987

The Adventure of the Action Hunters

  • Action

April 30th, 1987

Troma Entertainment

An innocent couple suddenly finds themselves thrust into an unbelievable adventure involving underwater treasures, maniacal gangsters, violent gunplay and non-stop chances in trains cars and boats, when they witness a luxury boat explosion in the small town of Oyster Creek and receive a cryptic message from a dying victim they attempt to rescue.

Art Donovan2nd Gangster
Steve BeauchampSkipper
Peter WalkerOliver
Stu KerrMr. Bottenfeld
Leif ElsmoDrunk at bar
David DeBoyDrunk's friend

