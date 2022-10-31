The Adventure of the Action Hunters

An innocent couple suddenly finds themselves thrust into an unbelievable adventure involving underwater treasures, maniacal gangsters, violent gunplay and non-stop chances in trains cars and boats, when they witness a luxury boat explosion in the small town of Oyster Creek and receive a cryptic message from a dying victim they attempt to rescue.
|Art Donovan
|2nd Gangster
|Steve Beauchamp
|Skipper
|Peter Walker
|Oliver
|Stu Kerr
|Mr. Bottenfeld
|Leif Elsmo
|Drunk at bar
|David DeBoy
|Drunk's friend
