The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert

Two drag-queens and a transsexual contract to perform a drag show at a resort in Alice Springs, a resort town in the remote Australian desert. They head west from Sydney aboard their lavender bus, Priscilla. En route, it is discovered that the woman they've contracted with is the wife of one of the drag queens. Their bus breaks down, and is repaired by Bob, who travels on with them.
|Hugo Weaving
|Anthony Belrose/Mitzi Del Bra
|Guy Pearce
|Adam Whitely/Felicia Jollygoodfellow
|Bill Hunter
|Bob
|Sarah Chadwick
|Marion
|Gabrielle Scollay
|Marion
|June Marie Bennett
|Shirley
