1994

The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert

  • Drama
  • Comedy

Release Date

August 9th, 1994

Studio

PolyGram Filmed Entertainment

Two drag-queens and a transsexual contract to perform a drag show at a resort in Alice Springs, a resort town in the remote Australian desert. They head west from Sydney aboard their lavender bus, Priscilla. En route, it is discovered that the woman they've contracted with is the wife of one of the drag queens. Their bus breaks down, and is repaired by Bob, who travels on with them.

Cast

Hugo WeavingAnthony Belrose/Mitzi Del Bra
Guy PearceAdam Whitely/Felicia Jollygoodfellow
Bill HunterBob
Sarah ChadwickMarion
Gabrielle ScollayMarion
June Marie BennettShirley

