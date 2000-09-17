The Adventures of Young Indiana Jones: Passion for Life

2000

On safari in British East Africa in September 1910, ten year old Indiana Jones befriends a Massai boy named Meto who helps him in his search for the little seen Fringe-Eared Oryx for former US President Teddy Roosevelt. From there on he and his family and tutor travel to Paris, France where Indy meets a young Norman Rockwell and gets involved in a quarrel between the painters Edgar Degas and Pablo Picasso. The young American boys get a fascinating insight into modern art as Picasso schemes to one up the old master Degas.