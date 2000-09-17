2000

The Adventures of Young Indiana Jones: Passion for Life

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Drama

On safari in British East Africa in September 1910, ten year old Indiana Jones befriends a Massai boy named Meto who helps him in his search for the little seen Fringe-Eared Oryx for former US President Teddy Roosevelt. From there on he and his family and tutor travel to Paris, France where Indy meets a young Norman Rockwell and gets involved in a quarrel between the painters Edgar Degas and Pablo Picasso. The young American boys get a fascinating insight into modern art as Picasso schemes to one up the old master Degas.

Cast

Corey CarrierHenry 'Indiana' Jones, Jr.
Margaret TyzackMiss Helen Seymour
Ruth de SosaAnna Jones
Lloyd OwenProfessor Henry Jones, Sr.
Danny WebbPablo Picasso
Jean-Pierre AumontEdgar Degas

