The Adventures of Young Indiana Jones: Passion for Life

On safari in British East Africa in September 1910, ten year old Indiana Jones befriends a Massai boy named Meto who helps him in his search for the little seen Fringe-Eared Oryx for former US President Teddy Roosevelt. From there on he and his family and tutor travel to Paris, France where Indy meets a young Norman Rockwell and gets involved in a quarrel between the painters Edgar Degas and Pablo Picasso. The young American boys get a fascinating insight into modern art as Picasso schemes to one up the old master Degas.
|Corey Carrier
|Henry 'Indiana' Jones, Jr.
|Margaret Tyzack
|Miss Helen Seymour
|Ruth de Sosa
|Anna Jones
|Lloyd Owen
|Professor Henry Jones, Sr.
|Danny Webb
|Pablo Picasso
|Jean-Pierre Aumont
|Edgar Degas
