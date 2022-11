Not Available

A bored teen piano prodigy has her life turned upside down one day when she learns her parents are divorcing. After a horrible accident that drives her to run away, Claire befriends a young refugee from war torn Afghanistan. As the two of them dream of being renegade outlaws, his hidden truth starts to come out as Claire discovers he is a drug courier and the mobsters he ripped off want their drugs back leading the two on a harrowing journey.