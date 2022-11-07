Not Available

Prior to his world title match, In-du dies in a car accident. When his spirit reaches the afterworld, they send him back to the real world because it's not his time yet. In-du is reborn as President Choi Mun-oh who was poisoned by the executive director Sam-ryong and his wife Chun-sim. When the resurrected President Choi suddenly starts to box, Sam-ryong believes that President Choi knows of his plotting and is trying to kill him. So Sam-ryong and Chun-sim poison him again. They steal the body and are chased by the police. In the chase, Sam-ryong and Chun-sim fall off a cliff and die. In the afterworld, Chun-sim and Sam-ryong are punished. Due to his ties to his past life, In-du is resurrected again at the world title match. He slips into the athlete who has been knocked down and then wins the world title.