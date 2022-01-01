The Air Up There

Jimmy Dolan is a college basketball coach who wants a big promotion. To get it, he needs to make a dramatic find. He ends up deep in Africa, hoping to recruit Saleh, a huge basketball prodigy Jimmy glimpsed in a home movie. But Saleh is the chief's son and has responsibilities at home, since the tribe's land is threatened by a mining company with its own hotshot basketball team.
|Charles Gitonga Maina
|Saleh
|Yolanda Vazquez
|Sister Susan
|Mabutho 'Kid' Sithole
|Nyaga
|Sean McCann
|Ray Fox
|Dennis Patrick
|Father O'Hara
|Ilo Mutombo
|Mifundo
View Full Cast >