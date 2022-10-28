1980

The Alien Dead

  • Horror
  • Science Fiction

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

May 31st, 1980

Studio

Firebird Pictures

A meteor strikes a houseboat in the swamps near a southern town populated by Yankees with fake accents. The people on the houseboat become zombies who feed on the alligators in the swamp. Once they run out of alligators, they start going for the citizens. A local scientist tries to figure out what's happening to people once they start disappearing.

Cast

Buster CrabbeSheriff Kowalski
Ray RobertsTom Corman
Linda LewisShawn Michaels
George KelseyEmmet Michaels
Mike BonaviaMiller Haze
Dennis UnderwoodDeputy Campbell

