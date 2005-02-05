2005

The Amateurs

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

February 5th, 2005

Studio

Raygun Productions

Sex sells in America and these guys know it. The Amateurs follows a small town band of loveable losers who hit upon an idea that can make their dreams and fantasies come true. Thinking they've found the road to riches and fame they decide to make the world's most innocent adult film. Everyman's fantasy turns into a hilarious misadventure when they find they're in way over their heads.

Cast

Jeff BridgesAndy
Lauren GrahamPeggy
Ted DansonMoose
Tim Blake NelsonBarney
Joe PantolianoSome Idiot
Patrick FugitEmmett

