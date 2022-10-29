1937

The Amazing Adventure

  • Romance
  • Drama
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

February 26th, 1937

Studio

Not Available

Ernest Bliss is a rich young man with too little to do. Not realizing the depression he's in is due to boredom, Ernest consults a doctor. Sir James Aldroyd gives Ernest a prescription that he doesn't think Ernest can fill: Ernest must earn his own living for one year using none of his current wealth. Ernest bets him 50,000 English pounds that he can.

Cast

Mary BrianFrances Clayton
Peter GawthorneSir James Alroyd
Henry KendallLord Honiton
Leon M. LionDorrington
John TurnbullMasters
Iris AshleyClare

