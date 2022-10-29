The Amazing Adventure

Ernest Bliss is a rich young man with too little to do. Not realizing the depression he's in is due to boredom, Ernest consults a doctor. Sir James Aldroyd gives Ernest a prescription that he doesn't think Ernest can fill: Ernest must earn his own living for one year using none of his current wealth. Ernest bets him 50,000 English pounds that he can.
|Mary Brian
|Frances Clayton
|Peter Gawthorne
|Sir James Alroyd
|Henry Kendall
|Lord Honiton
|Leon M. Lion
|Dorrington
|John Turnbull
|Masters
|Iris Ashley
|Clare
View Full Cast >