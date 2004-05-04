Summer of 1944. Young baroness Barbara is getting married. Her husband, Alexander, leaves to the war and disappears after giving Barbara the amber amulet as symbol of their love. Soviet soldiers, commanded by Major Belyaev are placed in the estate of Barbara parents. Barbara falls in love with a Russian officer.
|Merab Ninidze
|Michael Belajew
|Michael von Au
|Alexander Reichenbach
|Nadeshda Brennicke
|Elisabeth Markwitz
|Nadja Tiller
|Gunhild
|Walter Giller
|Konstantin
|Jürgen Hentsch
|Albin
View Full Cast >