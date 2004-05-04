2004

The Amber Amulet

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

May 4th, 2004

Studio

Not Available

Summer of 1944. Young baroness Barbara is getting married. Her husband, Alexander, leaves to the war and disappears after giving Barbara the amber amulet as symbol of their love. Soviet soldiers, commanded by Major Belyaev are placed in the estate of Barbara parents. Barbara falls in love with a Russian officer.

Cast

Merab NinidzeMichael Belajew
Michael von AuAlexander Reichenbach
Nadeshda BrennickeElisabeth Markwitz
Nadja TillerGunhild
Walter GillerKonstantin
Jürgen HentschAlbin

