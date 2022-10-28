Not Available

The American Matrix - Age Of Deception

A shocking new 2 hour film by B.A. Brooks. This 2010 release is a follow up to "The Decline And Fall Of America" which was released in 2008. "The American Matrix - Age Of Deception" details news items that all people should be aware of such as the economic collapse of The United States and the formation of the a New World Order. See what has really been going on in America today.

Cast

Alan KeyesHimself
David IckeHimself
Steven CrowderHimself
Lou DobbsHimself
Barack ObamaHimself
Ron PaulHimself

