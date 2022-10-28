A shocking new 2 hour film by B.A. Brooks. This 2010 release is a follow up to "The Decline And Fall Of America" which was released in 2008. "The American Matrix - Age Of Deception" details news items that all people should be aware of such as the economic collapse of The United States and the formation of the a New World Order. See what has really been going on in America today.
|Alan Keyes
|Himself
|David Icke
|Himself
|Steven Crowder
|Himself
|Lou Dobbs
|Himself
|Barack Obama
|Himself
|Ron Paul
|Himself
View Full Cast >