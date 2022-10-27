The Amityville Playhouse

Following the tragic death of her parents Fawn Harriman discovers she has inherited a theatre in the town of Amityville. She, along with 3 friends, decides to spend the weekend there looking the place over. Meanwhile one of her High School teachers begins an investigation into the village's past and makes a connection with something that goes back beyond recorded history.
|Monèle LeStrat
|Fawn Harriman
|Linden Baker
|Kyle Blaker
|Kennie Benoit
|Matteus 'Matt' Darnell
|Hollie Anne Kornik
|Wendy Shardlow
|Eva Kwok
|Indira 'Indy' Divani
|Logan Russell
|Jevan Blaker
View Full Cast >