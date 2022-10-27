Not Available

The Amityville Playhouse

  • Horror

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Following the tragic death of her parents Fawn Harriman discovers she has inherited a theatre in the town of Amityville. She, along with 3 friends, decides to spend the weekend there looking the place over. Meanwhile one of her High School teachers begins an investigation into the village's past and makes a connection with something that goes back beyond recorded history.

Cast

Monèle LeStratFawn Harriman
Linden BakerKyle Blaker
Kennie BenoitMatteus 'Matt' Darnell
Hollie Anne KornikWendy Shardlow
Eva KwokIndira 'Indy' Divani
Logan RussellJevan Blaker

View Full Cast >

Images