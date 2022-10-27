"The Anarchist's Wife" is the story of Manuela who is left behind when her husband Justo fights for his ideals against Franco's Nationalists during the Spanish Civil War. He is deported to a concentration camp, and upon his release, continues the fight against nationalism in the French resistance. Years, pass without a word from him, but his wife never gives up hope of seeing him again.
|Juan Diego Botto
|Justo
|Ivana Baquero
|Paloma - age 15
|Nina Hoss
|Lenin
|Laura Morante
|Lucienne
|Jean-Marc Barr
|Pierre
|Irene Montalà
|Pilar
