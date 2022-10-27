Not Available

The Anarchist's Wife

  • Drama
  • History
  • Romance

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

"The Anarchist's Wife" is the story of Manuela who is left behind when her husband Justo fights for his ideals against Franco's Nationalists during the Spanish Civil War. He is deported to a concentration camp, and upon his release, continues the fight against nationalism in the French resistance. Years, pass without a word from him, but his wife never gives up hope of seeing him again.

Cast

Juan Diego BottoJusto
Ivana BaqueroPaloma - age 15
Nina HossLenin
Laura MoranteLucienne
Jean-Marc BarrPierre
Irene MontalàPilar

