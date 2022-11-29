The Angel of Amsterdam

Not Available

The Lord sends his archangel Raphael to earth to finish some unresolved matters. Raphael ends up in Amsterdam and gets entangled in local troubles, including womenemancipation, secularisation and the impending restructuring of the city center. The musical alludes to local, then topical issues. This musical was on the occasion of the seven hundredth anniversary of the city of Amsterdam, and loosely based on 'Gijsbrecht van Aemstel', the 17th-century history play by Joost van den Vondel.