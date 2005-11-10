2005

The Antidote

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 10th, 2005

Studio

Not Available

JAM (Christian Clavier), a French "master of the universe" is on the brink of a major takeover when he starts suffering from anxiety attacks. His doctor (Lhermite) thinks it is to do with childhood experiences and suggests he searches back in his mind to something that could be the trigger and will prove to be the antidote.

Cast

Agnès SoralNadine Marty
Christian ClavierAndre Morin
Annie GrégorioAndrée
François LevantalPierre Verneuil
Alexandra LamyElisabeth Fréoli
François MorelM. Lebrochet

View Full Cast >

Images