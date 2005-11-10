JAM (Christian Clavier), a French "master of the universe" is on the brink of a major takeover when he starts suffering from anxiety attacks. His doctor (Lhermite) thinks it is to do with childhood experiences and suggests he searches back in his mind to something that could be the trigger and will prove to be the antidote.
|Agnès Soral
|Nadine Marty
|Christian Clavier
|Andre Morin
|Annie Grégorio
|Andrée
|François Levantal
|Pierre Verneuil
|Alexandra Lamy
|Elisabeth Fréoli
|François Morel
|M. Lebrochet
View Full Cast >