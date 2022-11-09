1960

The Apartment

  • Comedy
  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

June 14th, 1960

Studio

United Artists

Bud Baxter is a minor clerk in a huge New York insurance company, until he discovers a quick way to climb the corporate ladder. He lends out his apartment to the executives as a place to take their mistresses. Although he often has to deal with the aftermath of their visits, one night he's left with a major problem to solve.

Cast

Jack LemmonC.C. Baxter
Shirley MacLaineFran Kubelik
Fred MacMurrayJeff D. Sheldrake
Ray WalstonJoe Dobisch
Jack KruschenDr. Dreyfuss
Naomi StevensMrs. Mildred Dreyfuss

