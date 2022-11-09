The Apartment

Bud Baxter is a minor clerk in a huge New York insurance company, until he discovers a quick way to climb the corporate ladder. He lends out his apartment to the executives as a place to take their mistresses. Although he often has to deal with the aftermath of their visits, one night he's left with a major problem to solve.
|Jack Lemmon
|C.C. Baxter
|Shirley MacLaine
|Fran Kubelik
|Fred MacMurray
|Jeff D. Sheldrake
|Ray Walston
|Joe Dobisch
|Jack Kruschen
|Dr. Dreyfuss
|Naomi Stevens
|Mrs. Mildred Dreyfuss
