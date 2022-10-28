Not Available

The Apple War

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Svenska Ord

A German businessman wants to buy land in southern Sweden for a gigantic amusement park, his new project called "Deutschneyland" (a wordplay of Deutschland and Disneyland). Some of the locals dislike the idea, including the magically talented Lindberg family, and work to frustrate the development plans.

Cast

Gösta EkmanSten Wall
Eric BodgeLarsson i Tofta
Yvonne LombardKerstin Gustafsson
Hans AlfredsonSeverin Lindberg
Birgitta AnderssonLuft-Hanna Lindberg
Max von SydowRoy Lindberg

View Full Cast >

Images