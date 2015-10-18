The Ardennes

A brutal home-jacking goes hopelessly wrong. Dave, one of the two robbers, manages to run off, leaving his brother Kenneth behind. Four years later, Kenneth is released from prison and much has changed. Dave has his life back on track and is trying to help Kenneth however possible, but is witnessing how the highly strung Kenneth tries to win back his ex-girlfriend Sylvie.
|Jeroen Perceval
|Dave
|Veerle Baetens
|Sylvie
|Kevin Janssens
|Kenneth
|Eric Godon
|Gérard
|Jan Bijvoet
|Stef
|Peter Van den Begin
|Car Wash owner
