2015

The Ardennes

  • Crime
  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

October 18th, 2015

Studio

PRPL

A brutal home-jacking goes hopelessly wrong. Dave, one of the two robbers, manages to run off, leaving his brother Kenneth behind. Four years later, Kenneth is released from prison and much has changed. Dave has his life back on track and is trying to help Kenneth however possible, but is witnessing how the highly strung Kenneth tries to win back his ex-girlfriend Sylvie.

Cast

Jeroen PercevalDave
Veerle BaetensSylvie
Kevin JanssensKenneth
Eric GodonGérard
Jan BijvoetStef
Peter Van den BeginCar Wash owner

