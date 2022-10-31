Not Available

THE ARGUES THE MOVIE is a story of how a son, a mother, and a duck named Leon Skank assault the Hollywood star system in an attempt to secure work through one of the biggest international actors? agents in the world; Ed Tomato at ICU Management Los Angeles. However, things don?t go so well! The nerves of both mother and son are starting to fray and temperature has become very icy. They split up and go their own way however reunite in Venice! The ramifications of their approach to secure Ed as an agent results in a chase around the world?and the World Wide Web as David?s puppet duck, ?Skanky?, becomes the talk of the town.