When Madame Adelaide Bonfamille leaves her fortune to Duchess and her children -- Bonfamille's prize family of domesticated house cats -- the butler plots to steal the money and kidnaps the heirs, leaving them out on a country road. All seems lost until the wily Thomas O'Malley Cat and his jazz-playing alley cats come to the Aristocats's rescue.
|Phil Harris
|O'Malley
|Sterling Holloway
|Roquefort
|Scatman Crothers
|Scat Cat
|Eva Gabor
|Duchess
|Paul Winchell
|Chinese Cat
|Lord Tim Hudson
|English Cat
