Noah, a farmer and family man, is instructed by an angel to build an ark in the middle of a desert in order to save both his family and the faithful from a devastating flood. A seemingly impossible task, especially when his sons refuse to believe him and help, Noah risks ridicule and humiliation from the degenerate townsfolk as well as his loving but exasperated family, in his quest to carry out his God-given task.
|David Threlfall
|Noah
|Joanne Whalley
|Emmy
|Antonia Thomas
|Sabba
|Nico Mirallegro
|Kenan
|Ashley Walters
|Angel
|Don Warrington
|Paul
View Full Cast >