The Ark

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Noah, a farmer and family man, is instructed by an angel to build an ark in the middle of a desert in order to save both his family and the faithful from a devastating flood. A seemingly impossible task, especially when his sons refuse to believe him and help, Noah risks ridicule and humiliation from the degenerate townsfolk as well as his loving but exasperated family, in his quest to carry out his God-given task.

Cast

David ThrelfallNoah
Joanne WhalleyEmmy
Antonia ThomasSabba
Nico MirallegroKenan
Ashley WaltersAngel
Don WarringtonPaul

