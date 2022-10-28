Not Available

The Art of Seduction

  • Romance
  • Drama
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Showbox

Min-Jun and Ji-Won are first-rate "players" who are dating gurus with 100% success rates in any dating pursuits. Following her usual systematic dating rules, Ji-Won fakes a car accident to capture Min-Jun's attention and successfully approaches him. However, her smooth-sailing dating life finally encounters turbulence. Min-Jun is also overwhelmed by the understanding that he has met his match.

Cast

Son Ye-JinHan Ji-won
Ahn Sun-yeongOh Ji-yeong
Noh Joo-hyunSeo Min-jun's father
Park Jun-gyuCEO Bong
Yoon Young-joonNoh Do-chul
Hyun YoungJi-won's friend

View Full Cast >

Images