The Art of Seduction

Min-Jun and Ji-Won are first-rate "players" who are dating gurus with 100% success rates in any dating pursuits. Following her usual systematic dating rules, Ji-Won fakes a car accident to capture Min-Jun's attention and successfully approaches him. However, her smooth-sailing dating life finally encounters turbulence. Min-Jun is also overwhelmed by the understanding that he has met his match.
|Son Ye-Jin
|Han Ji-won
|Ahn Sun-yeong
|Oh Ji-yeong
|Noh Joo-hyun
|Seo Min-jun's father
|Park Jun-gyu
|CEO Bong
|Yoon Young-joon
|Noh Do-chul
|Hyun Young
|Ji-won's friend
