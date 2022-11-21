Not Available

In The Art of Travel, Alain de Botton sweeps us away on a journey into the world of travel, opens up our mind to new pleasures and possibilities, and enriches our experience of travel and life. Alain sets out on four separate journeys: a Mediterranean cruise, a city break in Amsterdam, a fly-drive holiday around former East Germany and a holiday at home in a caravan park in Kent. On each of his journeys, he reflects on the strange business of going travelling and has encounters, some poignant, others hilarious, with fellow holiday makers. He mixes his own thoughts together with those of famous artists and writers: Vermeer, Edward Hopper, and John Ruskin among others. The result is a beguiling and beautiful film that modestly suggests how we could learn to be happier on our journeys